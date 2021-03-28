Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 66,485 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $37,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.52. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

