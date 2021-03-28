Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 51,909 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,909 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Genuine Parts worth $41,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

