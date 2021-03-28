Analysts Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. ITT posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

NYSE ITT traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89. ITT has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $90.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 23.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,278,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $84,951,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ITT by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 430,243 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,197,000 after acquiring an additional 360,258 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

