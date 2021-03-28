Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $610.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report sales of $610.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $615.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $606.48 million. Primerica reported sales of $541.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

PRI stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.88. Primerica has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $157.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 34.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 134.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

