Analysts Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) PT at $28.75

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 113,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,155. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $965.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 327.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 234,271 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 33.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

