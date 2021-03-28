Analysts Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Target Price at $16.46

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,545 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 563,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,384. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

