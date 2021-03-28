Analysts Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Target Price at $22.15

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,589,000 after acquiring an additional 559,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,711,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 939,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,750. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.