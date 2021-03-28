Analysts Set Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Target Price at $25.50

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of RUSMF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

