Analysts Set Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) PT at €214.88

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €214.88 ($252.79).

VOW3 has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of VOW3 stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €228.00 ($268.24). 1,484,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. Volkswagen has a one year low of €89.05 ($104.76) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €184.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €155.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

