Analyzing Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) & Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Translate Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Translate Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$47.34 million ($2.10) -0.68 Translate Bio $7.80 million 158.14 -$113.29 million ($1.84) -8.91

Allena Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Translate Bio. Translate Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Translate Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Translate Bio 0 3 8 0 2.73

Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 739.16%. Translate Bio has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.54%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Translate Bio.

Volatility and Risk

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Translate Bio has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Translate Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -207.07% -112.21% Translate Bio -70.38% -27.54% -12.82%

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Translate Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

