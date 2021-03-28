Angelo Bartolini Sells 1,500 Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total value of C$94,033.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76.

TSE:AIF opened at C$62.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.46. Altus Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$34.05 and a 1 year high of C$63.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

AIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 price target (down from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.70.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

