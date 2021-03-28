Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.49

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.49 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 136.60 ($1.78). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 131.20 ($1.71), with a volume of 845,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £232.39 million and a PE ratio of -19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.49.

About Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

