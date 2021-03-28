Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.85 ($72.77).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

