ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $342.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

