Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 2.6% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Apollo Global Management worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,853,000 after purchasing an additional 789,616 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 934,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after acquiring an additional 632,611 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. 3,899,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on APO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

