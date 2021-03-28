Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Nordea Investment Management AB’s Largest Position

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,526,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,351 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,458,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 775.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,578,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $740,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 153,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 98,972 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.91. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.