APYSwap (APYS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $610,296.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. APYSwap has a total market cap of $16.56 million and $610,296.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00004733 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00057513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00228689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.66 or 0.00871546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00051200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00078643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00028771 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,251,980 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.