Archer DAO Governance Token Hits Market Cap of $8.75 Million (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $8.75 million and $378,654.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00050418 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,738,757 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io.

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

