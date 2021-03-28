Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €5.20 ($6.12) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AT1. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.82 ($8.02).

ETR AT1 opened at €5.95 ($7.00) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of €6.41 ($7.54).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

