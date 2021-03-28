Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Short Interest Down 83.3% in March

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Assure stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. Assure has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Assure will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

