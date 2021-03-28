AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,977,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,011,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,552,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,534,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

AZN opened at $50.64 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

