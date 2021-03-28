Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 162.9% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $2,039,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATCX traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $340.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.44. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

