ATN (ATN) Price Tops $0.0126 on Major Exchanges

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, ATN has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ATN token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a market cap of $1.07 million and $843,567.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ATN Profile

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The official website for ATN is atn.io. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

