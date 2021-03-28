Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $10.60 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

