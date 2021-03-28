Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Down 69.0% in March

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the February 28th total of 224,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

ATDRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

