Autonio (NIOX) Market Capitalization Reaches $24.44 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $24.44 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00057544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00226482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.54 or 0.00869993 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00050876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00078347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00028509 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,109,909 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

