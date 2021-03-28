Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,735,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,979 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Avaya were worth $33,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 462.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 645,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avaya by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 62,155 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVYA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVYA opened at $28.69 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

