B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

