B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AOUT. Wedbush raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.57.

AOUT opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $19,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

