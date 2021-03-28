Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 39108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Specifically, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,720,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,739,879 shares of company stock worth $64,865,241 over the last three months. 53.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BW shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $675.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

