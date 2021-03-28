Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,630,000 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the February 28th total of 9,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.95.

BKR stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,041,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

