Bank of Commerce Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Commerce to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of Bank of Commerce stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $216.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,108.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOCH. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

