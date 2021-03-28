Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GoPro were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth $1,310,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GoPro by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Insiders have sold a total of 411,453 shares of company stock worth $4,101,947 over the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPRO. UBS Group increased their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

