Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 5,979 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Consolidated Communications worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $536.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $326.12 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

