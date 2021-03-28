Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 658.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $1,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $546,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,755.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,658 shares of company stock worth $2,519,479 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $323.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $17.77.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $290.58 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

