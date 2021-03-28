Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 223,226 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $97,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.89.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.