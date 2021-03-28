Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,020 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,528 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,864,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after acquiring an additional 212,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,455,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,109 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,090,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 751.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 447,824 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 168.7% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 440,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 276,475 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BVN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of BVN opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $236.06 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

