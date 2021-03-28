Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNIY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, January 25th.
BKNIY stock remained flat at $$6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $6.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
