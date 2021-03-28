Barclays PLC Acquires 5,299 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,778 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 329.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

