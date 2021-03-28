Barclays PLC Buys New Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,505,000 after buying an additional 804,996 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,671,000 after buying an additional 650,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,779,000 after buying an additional 828,156 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,179,000 after buying an additional 318,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 567,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,693,000 after buying an additional 94,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.56. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $111.11.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

