Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Civista Bancshares worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 395.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $362.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several research firms have commented on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

