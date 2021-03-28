Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200 in the last 90 days. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

MBIN opened at $40.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

