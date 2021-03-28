Barclays PLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 338,292 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,258,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $221.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.82.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

In related news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.