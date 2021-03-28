Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $167,000.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $73.74 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.13.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

