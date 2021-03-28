Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 67,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Barclays by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Barclays by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Barclays by 9.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

BCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

