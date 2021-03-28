Barclays PLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 376.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $13.73 on Friday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.82 million, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

