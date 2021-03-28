Barclays PLC Sells 14,234 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DHT by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22,201 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 191,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

DHT stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $959.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

