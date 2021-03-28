Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Short Interest Up 1,650.0% in March

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 1,650.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,869,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BCCI stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04. Baristas Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Baristas Coffee Company Profile

Barista Coffee Company, Inc, doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections.

