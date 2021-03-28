Barrington Research Initiates Coverage on CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of CURI opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

