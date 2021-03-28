Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 272.1% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BASA opened at $0.23 on Friday. Basanite has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

